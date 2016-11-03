Another school bus driver found drunk

The traffic police may have averted an accident on Wednesday afternoon when they chased a bus carrying nursery school children and flagged down the bus at Marathahalli for driving rashly. On checking, he was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.

The bus was carrying four students of Chaitanya Techno School at Marathahalli, apart from a helper. According to the police, by the time they flagged him down around 1.30 p.m., the driver — Prabhakar (23) — had already dropped several children to their homes.

The cops were alerted by a biker about a school bus being driven rashly. They tracked down the bus and flagged it aside. “The driver got down and fled from the spot. He fell into a roadside gutter. It was evident that he was drunk. An alcometer test showed a reading of 51 mg/100 ml of blood, as against a permissible limit of 30 mg/100 ml,” said a senior traffic police officer.

“He was driving-haphazardly and very rashly. The lives of the children in the bus were at risk and an accident was possible,” the officer said.

The police informed the school management who rushed to the spot and made alternative transport arrangements to ensure that the remaining children were dropped home safely.

The K.R. Puram traffic police have seized the vehicle and the licence of the driver. They have registered a case against him.

School authorities said that they have terminated the driver’s contract.

Rising problem

The rise in the number of instances of drivers of school vans being drunk has raised serious concern among parents and school managements.

Wednesday's case was the 15th such case this year as against eight in 2014 and 15 in 2015.

Wednesday's case comes despite an advisory by the police issued to all schools in September this year to buy alcometers and conduct tests on drivers every day. R Hitendra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said that traffic cops do not have jurisdiction over schools and hence cannot enforce alcometer tests.

