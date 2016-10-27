Amendment to HIV/AIDS Bill sought

The HIV-affected persons and civil society organisations have demanded that the Union government amend the HIV/AIDS Bill, which was cleared by the Union Cabinet on October 5. They sought amendment to the chapter of treatment in the Bill. “We have been demanding free and complete treatment in the Bill. “The Bill only states that government is to provide treatment ‘as far as possible’. This is not acceptable to us,” said Chandrika from Milana at a press conference here. Rekha Shetty from Bangalore HIV/AIDS Forum said that in 2015, written submissions from different parts of the country were sent to standing committee on health demanding deletion of the term ‘as far as possible’. “From media reports, it seems that government has not accepted our demands. This is disappointing,” she said. The activists urged political parties to come forward and ensure that the necessary amendments are made in the Bill, before it is passed in Parliament.