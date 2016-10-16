Alliance University, on Saturday, declared that there will be no classes till November 2. This is the third time that the private university has declared holidays, midway through the academic year, on account of a family feud. As two brothers fight for control over the varsity, students are worried whether they will be able to complete the syllabus on time. Worried parents are planning to appeal to the governor, who is the Visitor of the varsity to intervene. “The future of 6,500 students is at stake. The government must intervene as our children have lost many working days,” said one parent.
Alliance varsity declares holidays yet again
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor