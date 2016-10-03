Alliance University students in a fix

Students of Alliance University, one of Karnataka’s first and largest private universities, seem to be caught in the ongoing family feud among the owners.

As the two brothers fight for control of the university, students are unsure if there will be classes this coming week.

The Registrar of the university in a press release said that the “keeping students safety in mind”, the varsity would remain closed between October 3 and October 7, which would be followed by their Dasara vacation.

However, another faction has pasted notices on the boards of the campus stating that there would be no holiday and that classes would be held as always on Monday.

“We do not have any clarity on who heads the university and the two brothers — Madhukar Angur and Sudhir Angur are fighting each other. Things are so uncertain at the university and there is a need for the State government to step in and intervene in the interest of the students,” the student added.

According to sources, there are close to 6,500 students are enrolled under the varsity for postgraduate and undergraduate programmes.

Higher Education officials told The Hindu that they would look into this matter.

