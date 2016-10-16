Alliance University declares holidays yet again

Alliance University, on Saturday, declared that there will be no classes till November 2. This is the third time that the private university has declared holidays, midway through the academic year, on account of a family feud. As two brothers fight for control over the varsity, students are worried whether they will be able to complete the syllabus on time.

Worried parents are planning to appeal to the Karnataka governor, who is the Visitor of the university to intervene. “The future of 6,500 students is at stake. The government needs to intervene as our children have lost out on many working days,” said one parent.