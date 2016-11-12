All roads lead to ATMs; frustration, tempers soar

After hours of standing in long queues and thronging the few ATMs that were dispensing money, citizens were left empty-handed on Friday. Despite assurances that ATMs in Bengaluru would be functioning, a majority remained shut, and the few that were issuing cash ran out within a couple of hours.

Account holders — especially senior citizens and those who do not have access to internet banking — were frustrated at not getting change on the third day following the Centre’s move of demonetising Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

“I checked three times since morning. The ATM has not opened at all. The guard says there is a technical problem,” said Manikandan N.S., resident of Old Airport Road. In other places, guards turned back customers citing delay in refilling the machines.

The sight of snaking queues outside branches raised tempers which only worsened when they were told that the banks and machines had run out of cash. “Not everything can be paid with cards or Rs. 2,000 notes. Let those who made this decision try to buy vegetable with their debit cards and see,” said an irate Sushma Sudhir, resident of Basaveshwarnagar.

Banks too were dispensing notes faster than they were coming in. “I have to pay my maid and settle small bills. This cannot be done online and no one is willing to accept old notes,” said Marathahalli resident Sandesh J.M. While branch officials promised that ATMs would be refilled in the evening, it was not exactly the case. By evening, people who managed to withdraw cash were those who had queued up early morning.

Several complaints of banks not entertaining customers or even charging a commission to accept old notes were made on social media. In one case, the branch of a nationalised bank was accused of reserving cash only for branch account holders.

Two shops refused the Rs. 2,000 note and sought Rs. 100 notes instead. Finally, a shop agreed to give me credit, but did not accept the note. People are still wary about using it.

Mansi Narayan, college student

The daily withdrawal limit is too small. I have to use my debit card for smaller purchases.

Aakash, resident of

Jeevan Bima Nagar