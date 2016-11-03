Bengaluru

All attention on Sidda

Sidda, a 35-year-old elephant, has become the cynosure of all eyes at the Manchanabele Dam, on the outskirts of the city. On August 30, the elephant, which was undertaking a journey from Savandurga forests towards Bannerghatta, had suffered injuries to its legs and shoulders when it fell into a ditch at Dodderi. The Forest department then escorted it back to Savandurga. However, crippled with severe pain, the elephant was spotted floating in the backwaters of the reservoir. In late October, the elephant plonked itself a few hundred meters from the backwaters and has since not got up on its own. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

