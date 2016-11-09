Bengaluru

Airbus to scale up India ops

UK Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to employees of Dynamatic Technologies Limited after launching commercial production of flap track beams for A330 at the factory.

Aircraft maker Airbus on Tuesday said that it wants to scale up the level of involvement of its suppliers from India.

Airbus India CEO S. Dwarakanath told reporters that the European plane maker is looking at vertical as well as horizontal integration leading to involving Indian suppliers with design of aircraft parts.

“The holy grail in the future would be design and partner. Today, many of the aero structure suppliers in India build to print, carry out assembly or render engineering services,” Dwarakanath said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday launched commercial production of flap track beams for A330 at the Dynamatic Technologies’ factory in Bengaluru.

