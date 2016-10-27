After RSS activist’s murder, police want greater CCTV surveillance

Following the murder of RSS member Rudresh R. on Kamaraj Road in broad daylight, the police are planning to issue directions to all commercial establishments to install CCTV cameras on their premises.

Though the police obtained CCTV footage from a nearby medical shop after Rudresh’s muder, the images are not clear. “We have asked the jurisdictional police officers to issue directions to shops and other commercial establishments,” said a senior police officer. “People spend lakhs of rupees on the construction and decoration of their premises, but when it comes to security measures, their investment is often minimal."

Available evidence points to the involvement of local people in the murder, said a senior police officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satish Kumar and DCP (Northeast) P.S. Harsha, who are heading the Rudresh murder investigation, briefed Police Commissioner N.S. Megharik about the progress of the probe. “There are many angles to the murder, which are being followed based on the evidence gathered from the scene of thecrime,” Mr. Megharikh said.

