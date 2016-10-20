Admission overseeing committee receives 127 complaints from students

Several aspirants for government quota seats in private medical, dental and engineering colleges were shocked to learn that a good rank is not enough. They faced several hurdles, including college managements refusing to return their original documents if they later got a seat in a ‘better’ college. Some had to bear the brunt of ‘glitches’ in the counselling process or colleges charging extra fees.

The Admission Overseeing Committee reviewed 127 such cases from medical, dental and engineering seat aspirants. The maximum number of complaints (73) has been received from aspirants of dental and medical seats through the Association of Minority Professional Colleges in Karnataka using the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

A parent of a medical seat aspirant, who had applied for counselling conducted by the Association, said that students were unable to upload their college preferences due to technical reasons.

“The process was conducted in an extremely non-transparent manner. There is a need for the State government to review all the records as we sense foul play,” the parent alleged.

The second highest number of complaints (23) was received from students who had accepted engineering seats to ‘play it safe’, as they were uncertain about bagging a medical seat due to the confusion around NEET.

After they obtained medical seats, when they sought their original documents from the engineering colleges, managements allegedly demanded tuition fees for four years.

While 12 of these cases were settled after it was brought before the committee, 11 are yet to be sorted out.

Many colleges have, in fact, citied high court orders which state that candidates leaving a college midway through the academic year are liable to pay the fees for the remaining duration of the course.

Following several complaints, Justice R. Gururajan, who heads the Fee Regulatory Committee, was also put in charge of the Admission Overseeing Committee. While some of the grievances have been addressed, the committee is waiting for a response from colleges in the remaining cases. Officials of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) claim that many students prefer not to air their grievances. “Most parents compromise with the college managements, as they do not want to jeopardise the prospects of their children,” a KEA official said.

Technical glitches and colleges charging extra fees are some of the complaints received