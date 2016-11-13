Actors’ death: Stunt master, director and assistant surrender

Nearly six days after the tragic drowning of two stuntmen taking part in an action sequence for a Kannada movie at Thippagondahalli reservior, the stunt master, director and his assistant surrendered before the Taverekere police on Saturday.

Stuntmen Uday Raghav and Anil Kumar, who had jumped from a helicopter to the water without life jackets, had drowned while the Masti Gudi film hero Duniya Vijay, who was wearing a life jacket and had dived into the water along with them, was rescued. The police had registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against four persons. On Saturday, stunt master Ravi Verma, director Nagashekar and assistant director Subbu surrendered before the police. Their statements have been recorded and they have been remanded in judicial custody, the police said.