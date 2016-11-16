Actor ‘Duniya’ Vijay detained for assault, released later

Kannada actor ‘Duniya’ Vijay, who survived a stunt that went horribly wrong at Thippagondanahalli (TG) reservoir last week, has been detained by the police for allegedly assaulting a relative of Sundar Gowda, the producer of the film Masti Gudi .

Last week, actors Anil and Raghav Uday drowned while shooting a stunt scene for the film. Vijay, who was also part of the stunt, survived as he was wearing a life jacket.

The Channammanakere Acchakattu police detained the actor on Tuesday. The alleged victim is Jayaram, whose daughter is married to Sundar Gowda’s brother Shankar.

Jayaram had gone to meet his daughter. While he was in her house, he got into a heated argument with Shankar, who called Vijay for assistance, said the police. The actor arrived and allegedly attacked Jayaram.

Based on a complaint by Yashodha, wife of Jayaram, the police detained Vijay for questioning. He was later released on bail.

Meanwhile, Sundar Gowda is in judicial custody in connection with the drowning incident.