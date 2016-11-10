Accusing him of harrasment, villagers thrash headmaster

Villagers beat up the headmaster of Government Higher Primary School in Koriya village in Vishwanathapura, Devanahalli, and damaged his vehicle, after accusing him of sexually harassing female students.

The accused, Hanumanthrayappa, was rescued by the jurisdictional Vishwanathapura police and detained for further questioning.

According to the police, Hanumanthrayappa allegedly lured students by offering them sweets before sexually harassing them.

He reportedly threatened the girls with dire consequences if they refused to cooperate.

Some students complained to their parents, who along with other residents, barged into the school.

They dragged Hanumanthrayappa outside and thrashed him.

The villagers have also filed a complaint with the police and demanded that he should be dealt with strictly.

The accused was rescued by the jurisdictional police and detained for further questioning