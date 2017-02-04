Bengaluru

ATM kiosk attack: Suspect held

Video grab of the attack on Jyothi Uday, an employee of Corporation Bank, in the ATM kiosk in LIC building on J.C. Road in Bengaluru on November 19, 2013.

Video grab of the attack on Jyothi Uday, an employee of Corporation Bank, in the ATM kiosk in LIC building on J.C. Road in Bengaluru on November 19, 2013.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

The 43-year-old man was arrested in Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor: More than three years after banker Jyothi Uday was attacked in an ATM kiosk in Bengaluru, the Andhra Pradesh police have arrested a suspect. It was a case that the Bengaluru police had all but given up on.

On Saturday morning, their counterparts in Chittoor picked up K. Madhukar Reddy (43), who was moving about suspiciously in Madanapalle in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

His arrest has put an end to the 1,170-day long hunt for him involving the police of Karnataka, AP, Telangana, Tamilnadu and Kerala.

Chittoor Superintendent of Police Ghattamaneni Srinivas told mediapersons that Reddy belongs to Uddaladoddi village in Chittoor district and is involved in several crimes.

As part of the regular verification of ‘out of view’ (OV) criminals and history-sheeters, special teams were formed in the district in recent months. "Reddy's name figured in the list of OV criminals. Based on information that he was frequenting some places in Chittoor district and clandestinely exiting to neighbouring States, we increased vigil on his movements. He was arrested at Madanapalle. During preliminary investigation, it was found that had attacked the woman in an ATM kiosk in Bengaluru three years ago," Mr Srinivas said.

A police team from Bengaluru left for Madanapalle to secure custody of Reddy. "We are in touch with the A.P. police,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Hemanth Nimbalkar.

