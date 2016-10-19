AFC Cup: BFC set for clash with Malaysian side

Bengaluru Football Club (BFC) is known to have one of the country’s best fan bases. Almost all the games the club plays at home feature banners, placards and vociferous chanting by fans.

So when Spaniard Albert Roca took over as manager from Ashley Westwood, he would have no doubt looked forward to experiencing this first-hand.

But it was not to be, as incidents of violence over the sharing of Cauvery waters between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu hit Bengaluru during the manager’s first game in charge against Tampines Rovers in September. The match was played behind closed doors.

“Conditions were a little strange,” Mr. Roca had admitted then. “There were no fans. But we hope to give them another chance to see us.”

That chance has now arrived with BFC set to take on Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta’zim in the second leg of their AFC Cup semi-final on Wednesday evening. BFC drew the first leg 1-1 away and is now attempting to become the first Indian side to reach the final of the competition.

Needless to say, it will have a near full house to spur it on at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. “We are expecting a crowd of around 15-18,000. All stands except one are sold out,” said a club official.

“It’s great that we can go like the twelfth man and support the team,” said Rickson Mascarenhas, a software professional, who will be watching the game with six of his friends. “I am hoping that it piles on the pressure on the opposition and BFC pulls it off and creates history by becoming the first Indian club to reach the final,” he said.

“When I play at home, there is no team against whom I have felt we have had no chance against,” said star striker Sunil Chhetri, and added, “Even in the games we played against superior sides such as Iran and Oman for India here, we had a chance. That’s the vibe this ground gives all the players.”