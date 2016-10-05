ACB sleuths raid houses, offices of five government officials

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) simultaneously raided houses and offices of five government officials in different parts of the State, including Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

According to ACB sources, the raids were conducted in the house and office of R. Subramanya, Joint Director, Social Welfare Department, Tumakuru district. Some documents were seized for investigation. Sources said the houses of his relatives in Pavagada and Davangere were also raided. The officials have not recovered anything yet.

The sleuths also conducted checks in the office of Jaganatha, Assistant Executive Engineer, Panchayat Raj Division, Aurad Taluk, Bidar district. His house in Akkamahadevi, Bidar, was also raided.

The officials also raided a commercial complex allegedly owned by him in Shiv Nagar, Bidar district and a water purification unit run by him. Documents are being verified.

The office of S.L. Sikandar, District Manager, Karnataka Minority Development Corporation, Visvesvaraya Towers, was searched by the ACB officials. His house in Rehmath Nagar, Benagluru, was also raided and the documents are being checked.

The ACB sleuths also raided the office of Kumar Velu, Senior Health Officer, BBMP, Chickpete, in Bilekahalli and his office in Town Hall.

The officials also searched the houses of D. Babu, Assistant Executive Engineer, BBMP, Shivaji Nagar, in Willams Town and Nandini Layout. All documents are being verified.