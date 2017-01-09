Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2017

A hero who comes to the rescue of the dead

Until December 2016, UAE-based businessman has helped transport 3,886 bodies to 38 countries

Heroes are often made out to be those who save lives, but here is one who comes to the rescue of the dead and their families. Ashraf Thamarassery, a UAE-based businessman, is credited with helping the final journey of the dead to their home countries.

The 41-year-old, a native of Kerala, was in Bengaluru to participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, an event which saw him being conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Award in the past.

“It was 2002 when I saw the struggle of a family I knew when the father passed away,” he said, recalling how his tryst with the dead began. As he learnt of the money involved in transporting bodies to their home countries, the lengthy procedures, and the large amount of paperwork, he decided to dedicate a significant amount of his time to helping those in similar situations.

Until December 2016, Mr. Ashraf is said to have helped transport 3,886 bodies to 38 countries. Transportation to India is one of the most expensive, he said. This is because Indian airlines charge per kilogram of weight of the body, which often ends up becoming a huge financial burden on the grieving families.

“What if it is a poor worker here? Their families will have to contact around 16 departments and pay hefty airline charge,” he said, advocating for government intervention on this.

Though often perceived as morbid, his family is completely in support of what he is doing, Mr. Ashraf said, making it clear that he will continue to remain a call away for those who want his help at one of the most difficult times of their lives.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 8, 2020 6:13:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/A-hero-who-comes-to-the-rescue-of-the-dead/article17010344.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
PIOs feted for their services
NRIs keen to invest in UT: Chief Minister
Awarding PIOs in recognition of their services
Other States beat Kerala in emigration to Gulf
President turns spotlight on vulnerable sections
Girmitya countries look at India to preserve their history
Puducherry plans mega investors’ meet
Novel note smuggling ways surprise Customs officials
You are reading
A hero who comes to the rescue of the dead
Indian diaspora in Qatar seeks separate registration cell for domestic workers
Blood ties matter, not colour of passport, Modi tells global Indians
Diaspora will help improve ties, says Portuguese PM
Illegal recruitment will be done away with: Minister
India sees increase in tourist arrivals
For these islanders, a reunion with Tamil
Note ban critics revere black money: PM
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas draws largest crowd ever
Insistence on English for students leads to bitterness
Minister puts PM in league of Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda
India can emerge a superpower: Suriname
The man behind the iconic Mahatma stamp
ATM, credit cards will become irrelevant by 2020, says Kant
Barai, Shivangi to receive Pravasi Bharatiya Samaan Award
Govt. to issue cards for non-resident Kannadigas
Bengaluru is set to host Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
India lacks plan for global rescue: Study
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Some have a record of 100% attendance
Bengaluru to host largest gathering of Indian diaspora
Preparations in full swing for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY