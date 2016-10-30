A ‘green’ Cycle Day

It was a Cycle Day with a difference on Sunday at ISRO Layout in South Bengaluru as residents took part in cleanup drives, talks on environment conservation and even Yoga sessions before the cycle rally which is the focus of the Cycle Day project.

Aimed at encouraging the use of non-motorised transport for short distances, Cycle Day was started by the Department of Urban Land Transport in association with Rotary Bangalore Asare, ISRO Space Colony and The Hindu.

The day started early at 6.30 a.m. with cycles being given to participants who then proceeded for warm up sessions before the cycle rally began around 8 a.m.

After the ride, there were cycling games, street games and talks on ecological conservation.