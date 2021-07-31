99.83% of students in Bengaluru region clear Class XII CBSE examination

Bengaluru region stood fourth among all regions with highest pass percentage

Over 99% of Class XII Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students in Bengaluru region cleared the board examination, the results of which were announced on Friday.

Last year, the pass percentage was 98.23, compared to this year’s 99.83%. With this, Bengaluru region stood fourth among all the regions with the highest pass percentage.

Pass percentage

A press release issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education stated that the overall pass percentage across the country as well as international students was 99.37%. A majority of the schools and students said they were satisfied with their marks.

This year, board examinations were cancelled due to the pandemic, and students were evaluated based on a policy that was approved by the Supreme Court where 40% of the marks were allotted for unit tests, mid terms and pre-board examinations conducted in Class XII. Thirty per cent of the marks was from Class XI, (theory component) and another 30% allotted for the Class X average scores which is considered by taking the best of three scores out of the five main subjects.

A section of students and principals felt that the assessment criteria helped a large number of students get high scores.

They pointed out that toppers were at a disadvantage as the board appears to have moderated the scores.

“The CBSE had carved out a meticulous assessment pattern and the students’ scores were moderated. Last year, 35% of our students scored above 90%, but this year high performers have risen to 45%,” said Swati Soni, head of school, CMR National Public School.

She added that it was a disadvantage for some students who toiled hard as they could not get centums.

Students who are unhappy with their scores can opt to write offline examinations, dates for which have yet to be announced.

Manila Carvalho, principal of Delhi Public School, Bengaluru East, also felt that the board has moderated the marks of many of the toppers.

Jyothi Menon, head of school, Ekya School ITPL, held a similar view. “The pandemic has made us change the exam patterns, and the evaluation system this year has led to an increase in the number of students scoring above 95%. However, overall, the system has been fair,” M. Menon said.

Board withholds marks of a few schools

A few schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) did not get their results on Friday. The board, in a circular to principals, said the results will be declared in a week’s time after protecting the interests of the students.

However, CBSE officials did not want to comment on why the results of students in some schools were withheld.

One of the schools in the city where students have not got the results is Orchids The International School, Bilekahalli. Manjula B, principal of the international school, said: “Our school is following CBSE guidelines; the result of our 20 students will be declared within a week.”