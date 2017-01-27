99.48% of international passengers walked through ‘green channel’

Bengaluru: As many as 99.48% of the 13.64 lakh international passengers the Kempegowda International Airport received in 2016 - against 12.66 lakh in 2015 - walked through the 'green channel'. “This is higher than the 97% recorded at Mangaluru airport, which received 2.81 lakh passengers last year,” said R.B. Tiwari, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Bengaluru.

“For the small percentage that goes through the red channel, I have asked officials to expedite the process,” he said during the celebration of International Customs Day on Friday.

For the Customs Department and passengers, the green channel is important as it shows how quickly passengers pass through checks. “Those passing through the green channel don't have to wait to pay duty. Most passengers are directed to the green channel based on profiling,” said Harsh Vardan Umre, Joint Commissioner of Customs.

Speaking about data analysis, which was the theme this year, Mr. Tiwari said that Bengaluru Customs is extensively using systems such as the Advanced Passenger Information System to profile passengers.

“It is critical for the custom’s administration to leverage data to make informed decisions. Data analysis can help facilitate trade, protect the interest of the department, help in detection of irregularities, illicit movement of trade, people and currency, besides ensure collection of revenue,” he added.

As an example of how the Bengaluru Customs is encouraging trade, Mr. Tiwari said Air India SATS is soon going to open a facility for perishable cargo like fruits and vegetables.

A special postal cover was released to commemorate the 55th year of the Customs Act. Nandan Nilekani, former chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India, and T. Suvarna Raju, CMD, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited were present.

Drug & gold seizures

R.B. Tiwari, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Bengaluru said officials had seized narcotics such as methaqualone and ephedrine in the last few months.

“In November last year, we seized 30 kg of methaqualone worth ₹11.4 crore and 25 kg of ephedrine worth ₹1.25 crore. In 2015-16, there were 167 cases of gold seizures from which 111 kg of gold worth ₹30 crore was recovered,” said Harsh Vardan Umre, Joint Commissioner of Customs.