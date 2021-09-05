Karnataka on Saturday reported 983 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,54,047. Bengaluru Urban reported 289 cases and seven deaths.

This is for the second time this week that the State is reporting less than 1,000 cases. On August 30, 973 cases were reported — the lowest in the past five months. With 21 deaths, the toll rose to 37,401 on Saturday. This is apart from 23 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,620 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 28,98,874. The State now has 17,746 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.61%, the CFR was 2.13%.

As many as 1,59,248 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,27,208 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,41,53,718.