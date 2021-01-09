970 new cases, 3 deaths in Karnataka on January 8

09 January 2021 07:16 IST

Primary contact of a U.K. returnee tests positive

The State on Friday reported 970 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 9,25,868. With three deaths, the toll rose to 12,134. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 657 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,04,286. Of the remaining 9,429 active patients, 203 were being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.73%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.30%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 479 cases, taking its tally to 3,91,663. With two deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,343.

Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 5,859. As many as 1,32,517 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,22,140 RT-PCR tests taking the total number of tests to 1,50,50,771.

U.K. returnee

Meanwhile, another primary contact of a U.K. returnee tested RT-PCR positive for COVID-19 taking the total number of positive primary contacts to 26. A total of 40 returnees have tested positive so far of which 11 are positive for the new strain.