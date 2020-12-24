958 new cases, nine deaths in Karnataka on Wednesday

The State on Wednesday reported 958 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 9,12,340. With nine deaths, the toll rose to 12,038. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,206 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,86,547. Of the remaining 13,736 active patients, 217 were being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.96%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.93%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 550 cases, taking its tally to 3,84,366. With two deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,282.

Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 9,002. As many as 99,943 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 90,173 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,33,17,070.