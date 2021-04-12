9,579 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on April 12

Positivity rate crosses 8%

The positivity rate for the day crossed the 8% mark on Monday. It was around 7% the past few days.

According to the media bulletin by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the positivity rate on Monday was 8.24%, even as 9,579 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of positive cases to 10.74 lakh. .

The number of tests conducted was 1.16 lakh while the case fatality rate was 0.54%.

Of the 9,579 COVID-19 positive cases, as many as 6,387 cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban district .

The number of COVID 19 related deaths was 52, taking the total number of deaths in the State to 12,941.

As many as 2,767 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of discharges to 9.85 lakh. Of the total 75,985 active cases in the State, as many as 470 patients were in intensive care units in designated hospitals.

On Monday, as many as 82,240 people were vaccinated, taking the total number of people who are vaccinated in the State to 59.88 lakh.