950 students graduate from MVJ College of Engineering

The 37th graduation ceremony of MVJ College of Engineering was held on Friday (November 15) in which 800 undergraduate students and 150 postgraduate students received their certificates on successful completion of their course.

Neha A.K., Aditya P. Bose and Joya Radu were awarded for exceptional academic performance, earning 18 additional credits alongside the standard 175. R. Umamaheswaran, principal of MVJ College of Engineering, presented the annual report, followed by the keynote address by K. Shivan, the space scientist who is also known as the ‘Rocket Man of India’.

“First, you learn to unlearn whatever you have learnt and then select your area. You can decide and take risks and innovate in that area. Wherever some failure is happening, you learn from the failure and improve your system and your activity. In this process, you will come across some crazy ideas. Don’t throw away the crazy ideas. The world’s best inventions came from crazy ideas. Most of the inventions in the world which we are now enjoying, came from those crazy ideas,” Mr. Shivan said.