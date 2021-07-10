95% of college staff on SSLC exam duty have been vaccinated

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that 95% of the staff who would be deployed in SSLC examination duty have been vaccinated so far.

Of the total 1.33 lakh staff who will be deployed for examination duty, 1.3 lakh received their first dose, as per data from the Department of Primary and Secondary Education. Of these, 48,938 have received their second shot as well. According to officials, another 3,404 people have their vaccination scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The Minister on Friday interacted with SSLC students who are set to appear for the board examination later this month. He fielded questions on issues ranging from safety measures that have been put in place at examination centres to the new multiple choice examination pattern. At the interaction, Mr. Suresh Kumar said that conducting the SSLC examinations was inevitable due to lack of a better way to assess and promote students. He also assured students that the questions would be direct and easy

The Department of Pre-university Education has decided to enhance the number of seats at PU colleges. Mr. Kumar said this will be done keeping in mind that the number of students eligible to be admitted into PU courses this year will increase as all those giving the SSLC examinations will be deemed as pass. “I have discussed this with officials. Colleges that want to enhance their student intake can submit applications to the department,” said the Minister.