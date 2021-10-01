933 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru Urban reports 291 cases

Karnataka on Thursday reported 933 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total cases to 29,76,000. Bengaluru Urban reported 291 of the cases and five deaths.

With 14 deaths, the toll rose to 37,794. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 704 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 29,25,397. The State now has 12,780 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.81%, the case fatality rate was 1.50%. As many as 1,14,529 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 87,623 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,76,19,019.