As Deepavali festivities started to come to an end, 45-year-old Poornima S. (name changed), a pourakarmika in Bengaluru, did not even get leave to celebrate the festival herself as she swept the streets to clear firecracker waste.

“I had no time to l relax. I had to work on the streets, and even at home. Every time the festival arrives, I become anxious. We are compelled to work during festivities for the reason that the quantum of waste generated increases. But I have now become resilient with experience. Sometimes I ask myself, how long can I go like this,” she said.

Lakshmamma, another civic worker, said although workers have 15 leaves in a year, the authorities do not allow them to take leave during the festival time. “There are days when I cry. But who will listen to us,” she said.

93 festival blackspots

The data shared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) shows that 93 festival blackspots were created in three festival days, and an additional 300 tonnes of waste was collected against the usual quantity. On a normal day, 3,200 tonnes of mixed waste is collected and transported to the landfill at Mittaganahalli.

According to a senior BBMP official, firecrackers and other festival waste contributed to generation of an additional 260-300 tonnes of mixed waste. About 40 compactors were dedicated to collection of festival waste.

On November 4, the number of blackspots came down to 43. The BBMP is hopeful of clearing all the blackspots on November 5. The official said the pourakarmikas play a pivotal role during the festival because if they do not sweep the street, the city will turn into a heap of waste.

BBMP should prepare rota

Nirmala M., president, BBMP Pourakarmika Sangha, said the poor leave management system of the BBMP has resulted in overburdening of civic workers. “The BBMP should prepare a rota exclusively for the festival to grant leave. There are many festivals and civic workers can be allocated leave in batches. But the BBMP wants them to work during every festival. In other employment streams, the workers are entitled to take leave. Why it is different for civic workers?”

