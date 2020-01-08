Bengaluru

9-year-old develops app on waste segregation

Sean Solano Paul.

Sean Solano Paul said he wanted to create awareness on the issue

While on his way to school, nine-year-old Sean Solano Paul would often see civic workers segregating waste with their hands, without any protective gear. Disturbed by what he saw, the student of National Centre for Excellence decided to develop an app to educate people on the importance of segregating waste and disposing it in a proper manner.

He went on to improve and upgrade the app, christened Trash Sorter 2.0. “In the old version, if one disposed waste by putting it in the right bin, they would get points. They would get negative points if waste is disposed in the wrong bin. In the improved version, users can learn about waste segregation and recycling,” he said. Sean has been learning to code for the past six months. He now plans on making his app “bigger and better” and has been discussing with his teacher about the means to do it.

