8th edition of Bangalore Business Literature Festival from September 13 to 17

Special Correspondent September 12, 2022 00:03 IST

One attraction this year is startup literature, and a full day has been dedicated to it in hybrid mode at the Bangalore International Centre

The Adani juggernaut, less-known mega corporate scandals, meltdown of big brands, such as Café Coffee Day, Jet Airways, Kingfisher Airlines, future of money, data half-truths, start-up literature: these are just a few topics the Bangalore Business Literature Festival will feature in its eighth edition, which will be held from September 13 to 17. Another attraction this year is startup literature and a full day has been dedicated to it in hybrid mode at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC). A release said Indian and international authors and business leaders will engage in fireside chats that are sure to excite and entertain entrepreneurs, executives, and students, while professionals and entrepreneurs can expect insights that will help them wade through rough times. “The festival will capture the spirit of resilience and how this will help businesses, entrepreneurs and executives lift themselves up and consolidate from setbacks from the pandemic, economic slowdown, and plan for a better future,” added the release. The 2022 winner of the BBLF C.K. Prahalad Best Business Book Award will be announced on September 17. The award carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. The jury includes Rishikesha Krishnan, Director, IIMB, Jessie Paul, thought leader marketing, and Malavika Harita, branding guru. For details, visit www.bizlitfest.com.



