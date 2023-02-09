89 Hopcoms outlets have closed in 5 years, and there is no strategy to reverse the trend

February 09, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Most old Bengalureans at one time bought fruits or vegetables from their trusted neighbourhood Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (Hopcoms) shops. But, in the recent past, Hopcoms has not opened any new shop. On the other hand, existing shops have downed shutters.

In a world of online marts, malls and private vegetable and fruit vendors, there is a question mark on the future of the co-operative society that was formed for the benefit of farmers.

In the last five years, 89 Hopcoms outlets have closed, as they were not economically feasible, sources said.

“We have closed many old branches as we were unable to stand up to the competition in those areas. Some of our staff members are also resigning. Customer-salesman rapport is one of the important factors that influences sales. If salespersons keep changing, we cannot maintain the customer base, or get new customers,” explained Umesh Mirji, Managing Director, Hopcoms.

The problems that Hopcoms face

There are also other problems — not being able to find spaces for outlets (most outlets are on spaces leased by the BBMP), lack of funds, franchisees not succeeding, competition from pushcart vendors who sell for lesser prices at doorsteps.

“Around 20 outlets are run by franchisees. Some franchisees had to close shop after incurring losses,” Mr. Umesh said.

Bright side of the Hopcoms story

However, all is not lost yet. Out of 201 outlets in Bengaluru, 50 seem to be doing well. Outlets at Jayanagar, Malleswaram, J. P. Nagar, Indira Nagar, Jeeva Bima Nagar, K. R. Puram are among the top performers. The business at the best-performing outlets goes up to ₹40,000 on a good day while, at the other end of the spectrum, there are outlets that do not record business of even ₹500 in a day.

“The cost of maintenance of Hopcoms outlets that record good business is around ₹1,00,000, including salary of the staff (one salesman and two assistants), rent, electricity and taxes. A minimum business of ₹40,000 per day is necessary to run a stall with just one salesman,” said G. R. Srinivasan, ex-president, Hopcoms.

He said that, over the years, Hopcoms has struggled to keep up with the competition. “Earlier, we used to supply to public sector companies, like ITI and HMT. Now, many PSUs have closed down while others have moved on to private caterers. We only supply to BEL now. Apart from that, we also supply to some government hostels. Today, even farmers are not fully dependent on Hopcoms, as private buyers have set up shop in villages,” he said.

Need for support from government

Members of Hopcoms want more government encouragement to support the co-op society by passing orders that government institutions and PSUs should take their supply only from Hopcoms, and also help with other infrastructure needs.

Government officials, on the other hand, said that they are doing ‘everything they can’ to support Hopcoms despite the society not being an actual organ of the Horticulture Department.

“The government is supporting in all the ways we can. During the covid pandemic, we gave them mobile units and supported them in all other aspects, and their turnover increased by four times. A point to note is that while the fruit and vegetable consumption of Bengaluru is around 6,000 tonnes per day, the stock sold at Hopcoms is only around 40 tonnes per day. Besides, it is also evident that inefficiency has started creeping into the system, as sometimes the staff members are not even present in the outlets,” Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary, Horticulture Department, told The Hindu.