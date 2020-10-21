844 COVID-19 tests done at CCC set up by Rail Wheel Factory

BENGALURU

21 October 2020 09:04 IST

Conducts 844 tests for COVID-19

As many as 844 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till now at the 100-bed COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) set up by Rail Wheel Factory to effectively handle cases of its 12,000 retired and serving employees and their families.

According to a Rail Wheel Factory release, till now, as many as 1,648 patients were screened in fever clinics and authorities have conducted 844 COVID-19 tests. Of these, 386 persons tested positive and 276 patients have recovered. Symptomatic cases are being admitted to railway hospital and cases that need ventilator are referred to Ramaiah hospital and other super speciality hospitals.

