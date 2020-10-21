Bengaluru

844 COVID-19 tests done at CCC set up by Rail Wheel Factory

As many as 844 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till now at the 100-bed COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) set up by Rail Wheel Factory to effectively handle cases of its 12,000 retired and serving employees and their families.

According to a Rail Wheel Factory release, till now, as many as 1,648 patients were screened in fever clinics and authorities have conducted 844 COVID-19 tests. Of these, 386 persons tested positive and 276 patients have recovered. Symptomatic cases are being admitted to railway hospital and cases that need ventilator are referred to Ramaiah hospital and other super speciality hospitals.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2020 9:05:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/844-covid-19-tests-done-at-ccc-set-up-by-rail-wheel-factory/article32905977.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY