83 trees being translocated

As many as 83 trees are being translocated by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). These trees are located along the Corps of Military Police, that is near the M.G. Road underground station of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL).

In a tweet on Wednesday, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said the civic body was providing expertise on translocation as well as pre- and post-translocation care so that the trees survive in the new location.

BBMP’s Deputy Conservator of Forests Ranganatha Swamy said the civic body had translocated around five trees. The remaining trees are being prepped for translocation.

While some trees will be translocated to Manekshaw Parade Ground, some will be translocated to the military school at Vellara Junction and the BBMP school in Shivajinagar.

Translocation is an expensive affair. The cost of translocating a tree is around ₹30,000. Considering the high cost and the chances of survival of the translocated trees, many believe that it is an exercise in futility.

According to a former DCF, there is no guarantee that the translocated tree will survive. He said it is better to plant at least 10 saplings than spend on translocation.

However, Mr. Swamy claimed that if proper care is taken post-translocation, trees do survive and continue to grow. “The translocated trees require a lot of care. They will require at least three years of maintenance to ensure that they continue to grow,” he said.