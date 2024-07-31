GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

822 tonnes of mangoes exported to 60 international destinations from KIA Bengaluru

Published - July 31, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Bangalore International Airport Ltd. said that this season a total of 27 lakh pieces of mango were exported to 60 international destinations.

Bangalore International Airport Ltd. said that this season a total of 27 lakh pieces of mango were exported to 60 international destinations. | Photo Credit:

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has shipped 822 tonnes of mangoes in 2024, marking a 20% year-on-year growth.

Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) said that last year 685 tonnes of mangoes were exported. It said that this season a total of 27 lakh pieces were exported to 60 international destinations.

“This milestone represents a 59% rise in volume compared with the previous season, showcasing both the increasing demand for Indian mangoes in overseas markets and the airport’s operational efficiency in handling perishable exports,” it said.

The airport operator said that this season, mango exports to U.S. destinations surged, with airports such as Washington Dulles, Dallas–Fort Worth, and San Francisco emerging as the top destinations for Indian mango shipments.

“With an extensive export network of over 60 international destinations, including prominent airports like Chicago, Seattle, Dubai, London, and Houston, the KIA continues to pave the way for Indian agricultural products to reach global markets seamlessly and efficiently,” the operator said.

Satyaki Raghunath, chief operating officer, BIAL, said, “The KIA’s technologically advanced cold storage facility WFS BLR Coolport plays a crucial role in preserving the quality of the perishable produce throughout the supply chain. This achievement of substantially increasing our mango exports year-on-year reaffirms our position as a premier gateway that meets the growing demand for Indian mangoes, particularly two key international destinations.”

Related Topics

Bangalore / exports

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.