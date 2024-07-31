822 tonnes of mangoes exported to 60 international destinations from KIA Bengaluru

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has shipped 822 tonnes of mangoes in 2024, marking a 20% year-on-year growth.

Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) said that last year 685 tonnes of mangoes were exported. It said that this season a total of 27 lakh pieces were exported to 60 international destinations.

“This milestone represents a 59% rise in volume compared with the previous season, showcasing both the increasing demand for Indian mangoes in overseas markets and the airport’s operational efficiency in handling perishable exports,” it said.

The airport operator said that this season, mango exports to U.S. destinations surged, with airports such as Washington Dulles, Dallas–Fort Worth, and San Francisco emerging as the top destinations for Indian mango shipments.

“With an extensive export network of over 60 international destinations, including prominent airports like Chicago, Seattle, Dubai, London, and Houston, the KIA continues to pave the way for Indian agricultural products to reach global markets seamlessly and efficiently,” the operator said.

Satyaki Raghunath, chief operating officer, BIAL, said, “The KIA’s technologically advanced cold storage facility WFS BLR Coolport plays a crucial role in preserving the quality of the perishable produce throughout the supply chain. This achievement of substantially increasing our mango exports year-on-year reaffirms our position as a premier gateway that meets the growing demand for Indian mangoes, particularly two key international destinations.”