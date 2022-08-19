82-year-old woman’s murder in Bengaluru cracked; six security guards from Nepal arrested

The attackers gagged the woman, who was staying alone, and stole ₹2.5 lakh from one of the cupboards

The HSR Layout police have arrested six security guards from Nepal who murdered an 82-year-old woman to rob ₹2.5 lakh in cash from her.

The accused are habitual offenders working as security guards in residential complexes around the city in day time and committing robbery in the night. The accused even moved around with fake identities to create an alibi in case of any eventualities and do not carry mobile phones during their activities, a police officer said.

The accused, Mukesh Khadak, 22, Kamal Dhami, 24, Keshav Budda, 42, Shivraj Kota, 63, Gajendra, 40 and Khadak Bahadur Singh, 40, hail from different parts of Nepal.

The modus operandi of the accused is to look out for vulnerable targets and get in as security guards. They recce the house before stealing or robbing the accused, and escape to their native Nepal. The accused Shivraj Kota has as many as 20 criminal cases pending against him.

The accused Khadak Singh, who works in an apartment, got to know about the victim, Jayashree, 82, residing in a two-storeyed house in Sector 1, 26th main, HSR Layout and rented out a part of the house for rent. She was living alone while her two sons stayed separately and were looking for a security guard.

Khadak Singh alerted Keshav, who approached Jayashree and finalized the deal to work as security guard. As part the plan, Keshav returned the next day with his associates, who soon after entering the house tied her hands and legs, and gagged her mouth, before ransacking the house for valuables.

The accused stole ₹2.5 lakh from the cupboard of a bedroom, and before getting into the second room, a tenant had returned from work and Jayashree started screaming. The accused in a hurry gagged her mouth again to stop her from screaming and escaped. Unable to breathe Jayashree died of asphyxiation.

The second room cupboard had ₹9 lakh and 260 g of gold. Jayashree was the wife of Srinivasan, retired as senior officer from Ministry of Home Affairs. After the death of Srinivasan, Jayashree was living alone while her elder son lived in Lingarajapuram while the younger son is living in Canada.

The murder came to light when the tenant noticed the front door was ajar and later found Jayashree lying dead. The police found vital leads from CCTV footage and special teams fanned out to different States and tracked down the accused.

C.K. Baba, DCP (South East), advised people to follow due diligence while hiring the people from other States for security or domestic help. The people should get their antecedents checked thoroughly and collect all the details like phone number and ID cards before taking them for the job. Another important thing is to ask for a local reference from the employees before getting them a job, he said.