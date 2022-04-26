82 out of 85 new COVID-19 cases from Bengaluru

With 85 new cases on Tuesday, the State’s weekly Test Positivity Rate (TPR) touched 1.04%. The day’s TPR remained at 1.18% and the total number of cases rose to 39,47,083.

Of the new cases, 82 cases have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. While two cases have been reported from Vijayapura, one case is from Tumakuru.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,057. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 70 persons were discharged on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 39,05,298. Active cases touched 1,686.

As many as 7,171 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 4,642 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,58,29,280.