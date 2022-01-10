81,728 precaution doses administered on day one

Chief Minister launches booster dose vaccination programme

On day one of the booster dose vaccination programme for healthcare, frontline and senior citizens with comorbidities, Karnataka administered 81,728 doses till 8.30 pm. This is the fourth highest in the country after Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. While Gujarat administered 1,55,714 booster doses, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan administered 1,21,457 and 95,540 doses respectively.

That apart, 70,201 children in the 15-17 years age group and 2,07,604 adult population were also inoculated on Monday. With this, Karnataka has crossed nine crore doses on Monday. According to data from the CoWIN portal, a total of 9,00,34,783 doses including 5,00,83,381 first doses have been administered so far.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who launched the booster dose vaccination programme at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute on Monday, said the Government aims to bring Karnataka under a “COVID protection ring”.

In his address at the programme, the Chief Minister said Karnataka has achieved 100% first dose vaccination and 77% second dose vaccination. “We want to achieve 80% coverage for the second dose by the end of January. Measures will be initiated to intensify the second dose vaccination,” he said.

Hailing COVID warriors as the nation’s real heroes, the Chief Minister said: “Just like soldiers protect the country at the borders, COVID warriors are protecting every family in the country. Despite many challenges, ASHA workers, doctors and nurses are discharging their duties relentlessly. They are the real guardians of the nation.”

Child vaccinations

With 16,42,052 of the 31.75 lakh targeted children in the 15-17 years age group being vaccinated with the first dose, Karnataka has covered 51.7% of the population in this group as of Monday.