81 encroachments found in Beguru lake area; 33 have been removed, BBMP tells High Court

‘Claimants in 45 instances have secured temporary injunction from city civil court’

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday told the High Court of Karnataka that it has identified 81 instances of encroachments of Begur lake area and has already removed 33 of them so far.

45 instances

In a statement submitted before the court, the designated officer of Begur lake also said that the claimants in 45 instances of encroachments had secured a temporary injunction from the city civil court, which had directed the authorities not to take any coercive step against the occupants of these land/structures till further orders.

The designated officer also stated that the proceedings were pending before the High Court since 2015 in relation to a few other encroachments.

Pointing out that there is a pipal tree with a stone platform around it and a temple in the lake area, the designated officer stated that information was being sought from the revenue authorities on the status of these structures as they were in existence from time immemorial.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty, which is hearing PIL petitions on the issue of encroachments, maintenance, and rejuvenation of lakes, adjourned further hearing till September 12 as the advocates for the petitioners sought time to go through the statement by the designated officer.

Strict timeline

The court on July 20 fixed a stricter timeline for survey and identification of encroachments, issuing notices to the encroachers and removing encroachments while terming as “not realistic” the longer period sought by the officials. The court had said that despite several directions issued since 2014, the encroachments still exists in Beguru and a few other lakes.