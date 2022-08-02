Bengaluru

8-year-old girl dies after inhaling toxic fumes

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 02, 2022 21:58 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 21:58 IST

An eight-year-old girl died after inhaling toxic fumes of the pest control pesticide sprayed at her house in Vasanth Nagar on Monday. Her parents have been admitted to the hospital.

The deceased Ahana was living in a rented accommodation with with her parents Vinod Kumar and Nisha, near Maramma temple, for the last five years. Vinod Kumar was working in a private firm while Ahana was studying in a private school.

The family had complained to the house owner, S. Shivaprasad, about pests for which he asked them to stay away from the house for four days so that he can get the pest control spray done through an agency.

Accordingly, deal Vinod Kumar left to his native Kerala after handing over the keys but returned soon with the family and got into the house using duplicate keys without the knowledge of the house owner.

The incident came to light when Vinod Kumar started feeling uneasy and came out of the house calling for help. The house owner and neighbor rushed to his help and found Ahana lying unconscious on the sofa. The family was rushed to a nearby hospital where Ahana succumbed. The High Grounds police have filed an unnatural death registry report and are awaiting autopsy report, for further probe.

Meanwhile, Vinod and his wife are recovering at the hospital.

