8-year-old girl among two injured in tree fall

Two people, including an eight-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries in two tree-related accidents. The girl, Trisha, is in the intensive care unit and is battling for life, said the police.

On Wednesday, at 8.40 a.m., a dry branch from a peepal tree fell on her near Anjaneyaswamy temple at Kundalahalli, Ramamurthy Nagar, while she was riding pillion on a scooter with her father, Y. Raju. He was dropping her off to school.

According to the police, Mr. Raju slowed down to negotiate a hump when the tree branch fell on his daughter. “She fell from the two-wheeler having sustained severe head injuries. He lost his balance and slipped,” said a police officer.

Passers-by rushed her to a private hospital where she is in the ICU. Her condition is said to be critical. As word of the injury spread to surrounding neighbourhoods, residents gathered at the accident spot to protest against the BBMP. Many alleged that it was negligence on the part of the civic body as they had brought up the problem of dead branches on the peepal tree and the risk posed to passers-by. A case has been registered at K.R. Puram police station against BBMP officials and probe under way.

BBMP Mayor M. Goutham Kumar, and commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar on Thursday visited the hospital where the girl is being treated and assured the family that medical expenses would be borne by the civic body. Mr. Anil Kumar, who said that he was saddened by the incident, claimed that forest officials had attempted to clear the dead branch a week ago. “However, they were prevented from doing so by local residents. The BBMP has already taken up tree census, and we urge citizens to cooperate,” he said.

Mr. Goutham Kumar said he would meet with forest and horticulture departments and direct them to identify dry branches and clear them immediately to ensure that such accidents do not recur. Padmavathi Srinivas, chairperson of the Standing Committee for Markets and local councillor, has given ₹1 lakh from her personal funds to the victim’s family.

Narrow escape for 15 people

The second incident took place on Thursday afternoon when a tree crashed on a car parked on BWSSB office premises in Halasuru on Thursday afternoon. A BWSSB attender Srinivas, 50, who was in the vicinity, sustained severe head injuries. His condition is said to be critical. The police, along with fire and emergency service personnel, rushed to the spot and cleared the area with the help an earthmover.

“Around 15 people, including staff members, were at the office and had a narrow escape. The car belonging to an employee was completely damaged in the accident,” a senior police officer said.