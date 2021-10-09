8-year-old boy drowns in pond while playing in a park

Residents in the area alleged that there was no fencing around the pond

An eight -year-old who was playing in Kempegowda park in Mallasandra drowned when he fell into a pond on October 8 afternoon. The pond had filled up with rainwater and residents alleged that there was no fencing or barricade around it.

Pratap, the son of a garment factory worker, while playing with friends, reportedly slipped and fell into the pond. The other children saw him drowning and rushed to get help from people in the area who in turn alerted the Bagalgunte police.

Police, with the help of fire and emergency service personnel, recovered the body later. Residents blamed civic agencies for not taking measures to prevent such accidents.

The police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating.