8-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Bengaluru

Bengaluru has seen nearly 10,000 people get bitten by stray dogs till July this year

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 03, 2022 22:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Data from the BBMP shows that 52,262 dog bite cases have been reported to the civic body from January 2020 to July 2022. | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

An eight-year-old boy was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Horamavu, Bengaluru, on Sunday, according to officials of the civic body.

The victim has been identified as Yeshwanth. His father, Eranna, said, “Five to six dogs bit my son on his neck, ear and thigh. He was playing on the road. He is being treated at Victoria hospital, and is getting better.”

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Animal Husbandry Department officials said they have got the information regarding the case and an investigation is being conducted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru has seen nearly 10,000 people get bitten by stray dogs till July this year, while the BBMP is still struggling with the sterilisation programme. Data from the BBMP showed that 52,262 dog bite cases have been reported to the civic body from January 2020 to July 2022. BBMP officials conceded that the city’s stray dog number is rising.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In 2020, 25,020 dog bite cases were reported to the Public Health Information and Epidemiological Cell, while in 2021, the city reported a lesser number of dog bite cases — 17,325. This year, in seven months, dog bite cases have already crossed the 10,000 mark.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bangalore
animal

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app