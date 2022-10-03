8-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Bengaluru

Data from the BBMP shows that 52,262 dog bite cases have been reported to the civic body from January 2020 to July 2022. | Photo Credit: File photo

An eight-year-old boy was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Horamavu, Bengaluru, on Sunday, according to officials of the civic body.

The victim has been identified as Yeshwanth. His father, Eranna, said, “Five to six dogs bit my son on his neck, ear and thigh. He was playing on the road. He is being treated at Victoria hospital, and is getting better.”

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Animal Husbandry Department officials said they have got the information regarding the case and an investigation is being conducted.

Bengaluru has seen nearly 10,000 people get bitten by stray dogs till July this year, while the BBMP is still struggling with the sterilisation programme. Data from the BBMP showed that 52,262 dog bite cases have been reported to the civic body from January 2020 to July 2022. BBMP officials conceded that the city’s stray dog number is rising.

In 2020, 25,020 dog bite cases were reported to the Public Health Information and Epidemiological Cell, while in 2021, the city reported a lesser number of dog bite cases — 17,325. This year, in seven months, dog bite cases have already crossed the 10,000 mark.