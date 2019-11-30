Bengaluru

8-day-old child found dead

Police are questioning her grandmother

The Soladevanahalli police have detained a woman who allegedly threw her eight-day-old granddaughter from a window on the first floor of their house in Medarahalli on Friday night. The baby girl was born prematurely, and was suffering from jaundice.

“We believe that the accused Parameshwari, 60, threw her granddaughter out of the window as she wanted a grandson. She would constantly taunt her daughter-in-law and her son Marshal for not being able to have a son,” said the police.

No one has been arrested so far.

“The baby’s mother was in the bathroom at the time of the incident. The father, who runs a milk booth, was at work. We are questioning Parameshwari,” said a senior police official.

The man and his parents hail from Tamil Nadu. They moved to Madarahalli four years ago. He got married three years ago.

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, Selvi went to the bathroom leaving the baby on the bed near the window. She asked Parameshwari, who was watching TV, to take care of the infant while she was away. She told the police that when she came out 15 minutes later, the baby was missing.

When Parameshwari feigned ignorance, she called her husband and told him that their child was missing. He came home and the couple called the police control room.

The Soladevanahalli police rushed to the spot. After combing the area, they found the baby on a vacant site next to the house. “She was bleeding from the head. She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her as brought dead,” said a senior police official.

