78,250 candidates write COMEDK exam across the country

May 29, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - Bengaluru

While the Chemistry paper was moderate, students found the Mathematics and the Physics papers to be lengthy and difficult in the COMEDK Engineering exams which were held on Sunday across the country.

In the exams, which were conducted in 179 cities across the country (264 centres) and 24 cities in the State (80 centres), 80.94% attendance was observed for the first session and 81.06% the second one across the country. Karnataka registered an attendance of 88.75% and 81.06% in the two sessions respectively.

“The number of candidates, in total, who wrote the exam is 78,250 out of 96,607. In Karnataka, the number of candidates who attended the test is 25,487 out of 28,711, whereas the number of candidates who attended the test in Bengaluru is 12,736 out of 14,240,” said Gururaj R. Bhat, Assistant Secretary, COMEDK.

Some students also faced technical glitches while writing the exam. Paneesh Y. Gowda, who wrote at BNMIT, said, “I actually faced a lot of problems as my monitor kept shutting down and they had to change my monitor twice. I lost around 10 minutes of my time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly at Jyothy Institute of Technology, there was a delay because of power failure and the exam was delayed by one hour. “However, the same has been addressed by granting an additional one hour in that centre which was lost because of said power failure,” Mr. Bhat said.

Impersonator identified

In Samastipur in Bihar, one candidate was not allowed to take the examination after he was found to be a impersonator during registration.

“Two candidates with chits were found in a centre in Vijayawada and the chits were confiscated besides not allowing the candidates to take the exam,” said Mr. Bhat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT