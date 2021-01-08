761 new cases, seven deaths in Karnataka on January 7

As many as 812 persons were discharged on Thursday

The State on Thursday reported 761 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 9,24,898. With seven deaths, the toll rose to 12,131. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 812 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,03,629. Of the remaining 9,119 active patients, 205 were being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.58%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.91%. Bengaluru Urban reported 399 cases, taking its tally to 3,91,184.

With five deaths reported from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,341. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 5,622. As many as 1,29,763 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,19,386 RT-PCR tests taking the total number of tests to 1,49,18,254.

Meanwhile, the number of U.K. returnees and their primary contacts who have tested positive (RT-PCR) for COVID-19 remained 40 and 25, respectively. Of these, 11 have tested positive for the new strain so far.