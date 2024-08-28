GIFT a SubscriptionGift
76-year-old woman on morning walk killed by stray dogs at Jalahalli in Bengaluru

The victim, Raj Dulari Sinha, is a retired teacher and a resident of the area

Updated - August 28, 2024 01:19 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 01:18 pm IST - bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of stray dogs in Bengaluru.

A representational photo of stray dogs in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

A 76-year-old woman was killed by nearly a dozen strays dogs that attacked her while she was on her morning walk at Jalahalli, in Bengaluru, on August 28. 

The incident occurred around 6.30 a.m. in the air force playground, in Air Force East 7th Residential Camp at Jalahalli. The victim, Raj Dulari Sinha, is a retired teacher and a resident of the area. She is the mother-in-law of an airman, sources said. 

She was on her morning walk in the playground when she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs. She sustained multiple grievous injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she passed away en route and was declared “brought dead” at the hospital. 

A passer-by, Hariskrishnan, who witnessed the gruesome incident, took to social media. He posted that he screamed for help on seeing the woman being attacked. Another man arrived in some time and chased away the dogs. He “felt guilty” that he couldn’t help the woman himself due to a compound wall.

“I shouted and my family joined me. Until a gentleman came the dogs attacked. Jalahalli Airforce playground, Vidyaranyapura. I am guilty that I couldn’t help her because of the wall,” he posted on X. He tagged Indian Air Force and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. 

Senior police and civic officials rushed to the spot. Gangammanagudi police have filed an unnatural death report. 

