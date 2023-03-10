ADVERTISEMENT

75 police officials felicitated in Bengaluru on International Women’s Day

March 10, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - Bengaluru

DCP (Southeast division) C.K. Baba says the women officers have a dual role, at home and office, and they motivate others by joining the service and being role models

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of police helping a visually challenged women cross the road, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Seventy-five police officials of the Southeast division were felicitated for good performance at the DCP’s office in Bengaluru on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.

A cake was cut, and the gathering was treated to an enthralling performance by stand-up comedian and techie Sonu Venugopal.

International Women’s Day - Bengaluru police
The personnel of Southeast division were treated to a performance by stand-up comedian and techie Sonu Venugopal on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2023.

DCP (Southeast division) C.K. Baba gave a pep talk to motivate the officials to do better. He also asked the station house in-charge of all the 14 stations in his division to honour the officials who could not attend the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The women officers have a dual role, at home and office, and they motivate others by joining the service and being role models, Mr. Baba said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US