ADVERTISEMENT

717 motorists booked for drunk driving

December 31, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing a special drive against drunk driving, the traffic police on Saturday night carried suprise checks of 2,787 vehicles and booked 80 cases of drunk driving.

During the drive, which was launched on December 21, the traffic police have checked 27,280 vehicles and booked a total of 717 drivers.

“Prevention of accidents and ensuring the safety of road users is one of the important duties of the traffic police. Road safety is our priority. The traffic police have been conducting a special drive against drunk driving since last Thursday,” M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US