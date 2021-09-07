7.11 lakh citizens surveyed in 54 wards

Vehicles carrying healthcare professionals and BBMP doctors to their assigned destinations for the ‘BBMP Doctors at your Doorstep’ campaign.

Bengaluru

07 September 2021 01:27 IST

8% of surveyed citizens have comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension

The door-to-door health survey, ‘Palike Vaidyaru Nimma Mane Bagilige’, initiated by the BBMP three weeks ago, has covered 2.48 lakh households and 7.11 lakh individuals.

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok told reporters on Monday that the BBMP had achieved around 90% of the target. The initiative, under the first phase, has been taken up in 54 wards in the city and will be extended to the remaining 144 wards in a month.

The survey showed that 22,313 individuals had COVID-19 previously, while 57,528 (8%) had comorbidities.

While 50.86% had diabetes mellitus, 35.82% had hypertension, 2.99% had hypothyroidism and 2.48% had Ischaemic heart disease, which were the top four types of comorbid conditions found in the surveyed population.

Around 4.39 lakh of those surveyed had been vaccinated with at least one dose and 1.67 lakh had received both doses.

According to Mr. Ashok, some zones, such as Bommanahalli and Dasarahalli, had exceeded the target that had been set. In the two zones, on an average, the civic team was covering 2,124 households a day (Bommanahalli) and 1,950 (Dasarahalli).

Under the programme, each team has been given a target of surveying at least 50 homes every day, while each ward will have five doctors.

If any person is found to be infected by COVID-19, the team will assess their condition and recommend home isolation, or admit them to COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC) or hospitals.